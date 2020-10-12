In yet another shocking caste discrimination in Tamil Nadu, a woman panchayat president was made to sit on the floor during a panchayat meeting, only because she belongs to lower caste!

Rajeshwari, the Therukuthittai panchayat president in Cuddalore district, who belongs to Adi Dravidar community (categorised as Scheduled Caste) was forced to sit on the floor by Mohan, vice-president of the panchayat and a upper caste Hindu.

Police arrested panchayat secretary Sindhuja while Mohan is absconding. The incident came to light after a picture of Rajeshwari sitting on the floor went viral.

Mohan allegedly refused to conduct the meeting until Rajeshwari sat on the floor. The incident took place on 12 July. On Saturday Rajeshwari lodged a complaint with the Bhuvanagiri police after the picture went viral.

The police have registered a case against Mohan under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The district administration has issued a show cause notice to Mohan as he is still absconding, Collector Anbuselvan Cuddalore told reporters.

Rajeshwari has reportedly been discriminated since she took oath as panchayat president last December. According to Rajeshwari’s husband Saravana Kumar Mohan, on a regular basis, used to treat her differently by claiming caste majority in the panchayat as she is the only Dalit leader among the members.

The caste Hindu leaders would often threaten they would remove Rajeshwari from the post for not obeying them. Since they form a majority and they can bring a no-confidence motion against her, Rajeswari refrained from giving an official complaint.

Saravana alleged that Mohan had threatened Rajeshwari that she should obey his orders, and that her life would be at stake if she did not agree. “We got scared and we finally lodged a complaint with the police,” he said.

The caste Hindu leaders allegedly never allowed her to sit on a chair when they were around nor did they allow her to hoist the flag during the Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations.

Anbuselvan said the information was not brought to the the district administration’s attention, and that he has ordered Sindhuja’s suspension.

The Collector visited Rajeshwari and conducted an inquiry. A ward member R Sugumar has been arrested.