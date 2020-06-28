In the horrific custodial killing case of 60-year-old man Jayaraj P and his 31-year-old son Beniks in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin allegedly due to torture by police, actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday blamed state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his government and called them the “prime accused.” The incident has triggered massive outrage in the state.

The south superstars turned politicians Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth met the family of the deceased today.

“A government and chief minister who blindly support police murders are also prime accused. The perpetrators, abettors, mute spectators and those who tried to cover this crime up ought to be punished,” NDTV quoted Kamal Haasan as saying.

By “supporting police excess the Tamil Nadu government permits terrorism,” added Kamal Haasan.

Jayaraj and his son Beniks who used to run a mobile phone shop were arrested by police on June 19 for keeping their mobile phone shop in Tuticorin open beyond permitted hours amid the coronavirus lockdown.

They died at a hospital four days later and relatives alleged cops had severely thrashed them at the Sathankulam Police Station. The family said that their rectum were injured and other torture signs like like tufts of hair pulled from the chest.

They are demanding murder charges against the policemen involved in both the custodial killings.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has taken the case.

Earlier, also the police action on anti-Sterlite protesters in Tuticorin had left 13 dead and scores injured on 22 May, 2018. The incident had created a political uproar in the state back then for the ruling government AIADMK with DMK working president MK Stalin leading the opposition charge against them.

“Let our voice for justice shake up this government’s arrogance. No action against police who killed 13 anti-Sterlite protesters (and now) to attack two as they bleed is a murderous crime,” said Kamal Hassan.

In a joint statement, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam had said on behalf of the party that the two deaths were saddening and unfortunate and announced Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved kin.

But CM Palaniswami, who handles the police department did not speak on the alleged torture.

DMK president MK Stalin had said in a statement, “The alleged brutal assault on the two men days ago by police was a result of the AIADMK government allowing them to take law into their own hands at a time when they have to ensure the safety of the public during the lockdown.”