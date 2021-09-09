TN archeological excavations attracts world attention

While archeological excavations going in Tamil Nadu revealing interesting facts about the past society, Chief Minister M K Stalin today said such an excavation revealed that the people of Sivakalai lived there before 3200 years. The rice along with husk found in offering pot of within the urn at Sivakalai yielded the date of 1155 BCE, Stalin pointed out.

While making such revelations in the state assembly he also said that the excavations being undertaken by the State Archaeology Department has drawn the attention of the entire world now.

Making a Statement Under Rule 110 in the State Assembly, he said the State Archaeology department has undertaken excavations in different parts of the State including at Keeladi, Adhichanallur, Sivakalai, Korkai, Kodumanal, Mayiladumparai and Gangaikonda Cholapuram.

He also said that the Tamilnadu State Archaeology Department will take earnest efforts to undertake excavations in historically important sites in other neighbouring States, such as Pattanam in Kerala, Vengi in Andhra Pradesh, Thalaikkadu in Karnataka and Palur in Odissa to understand the antiquity of Tamils during the olden days.

“Several unique artefacts are being unearthed in each location and they are being tested and validated in reputed laboratories in India and across the globe”, Stalin said in the house.

He said select carbon samples were sent for AMS Carbon Dating Test to the prestigious ‘Beta Analytical Laboratory’ located in Miami, Florida State of USA. The results which were obtained recently are quite a revelation to the archaeological community.

He said already Adhichanallur yielded the results of 9th Century BCE and Korkai being 8th Century BCE. With the current findings one could come to the conclusion that a matured civilisation existed along the river Porunai (Thamiraparani) with Adhichanallur and Sivakalai as habitations and Korkai being the port.

Stalin said a Silver punch marked coin recently found at Keeladi with the symbols of Sun, Moon, Taurine and few geometrical designs are found to be before 4th Century BCE, which is Pre-mouryan by comparing with Gupta Hardekar series.

He said former Director General of ASI Rakesh Tiwari and Hindu Banaras University Professor Dr Ravindra N Singh opined after careful analysis of Northern Block pottery which are datable upto 6th Century BCE, places along Vagai Valley such as Keeladi and Port Towns such as Korkai, definitely had vibrant trade links which Gangetic valley on the North and with other countries.

Stating that previously, Keeladi excavations yielded one earliest Carbon Dating result at 585 BCE, the Chief Minister said now during the current season two more AMS dates have been received confirming the same time period.

Further, Tamil Brahmi Potsherds were found in Egypt which was earlier as part of Roman Empire as well as Oman. Efforts will be made to undertake exploration in these areas with the assistance of local archaeological institutions.

Stalin also pointed out that King Rajendra Chozha was famously known for undertaking expeditions to concur many Southeast Asian countries. Tamilnadu State Archaeology Department will undertake exploration and excavation, if need be, with the assistance of Archaeological agencies in the respective countries after obtaining necessary approvals, Stalin said.

He said the State Department of Archaeology has undertaken archaeological excavations at seven places during the year 2021 in order to bring out the cultural wealth of Tamilnadu in a more scientific manner.