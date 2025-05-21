TMC’s anti-Hindu agenda fully exposed: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday criticised the TMC Government in West Bengal, saying the report of the fact-finding committee, formed by the Calcutta High Court on Murshidabad violence, has completely exposed its “anti-Hindu” agenda.

“The way a specific type of politics is going on in the country at present, it seems that it is ready to go to any lengths to destroy the internal security and structure of the country. Today, after the report of the SIT constituted by the court was released, the anti-Hindu brutality of the TMC government in West Bengal has come to the fore in its full ugly form,” BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said while addressing a press conference at party headquarters here.

The BJP leader’s comments came after the fact-finding committee submitted its report on the Murshidabad violence.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP further said the alleged anti-Hindu atrocities committed by the ruling party in the state have become evident after the report was released.

“Following the SIT report by the committee appointed by the Calcutta High Court regarding the violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, the anti-Hindu atrocities committed under the TMC government have become clearly evident. This SIT was formed on the orders of the court. It had three members. One of them was a human rights official, and two were from the judicial service of West Bengal. They have given their observation on the events that happened on 11th April, 2025, due to which the mask of the TMC, the INDI alliance, and the so-called self-champions of secularism have been completely removed,” the BJP leader added.

He also accused the Mamata Banerjee government of maintaining silence on the killing of a father-son duo, who lost their lives during the Murshidabad violence.

“Those who question, ‘Why war with Pakistan?’ have not uttered a single word about the atrocities committed against Hindus in Murshidabad. Not a single word has been said about the brutal killing of a father and son — Hargobind Das and Chandan Das. Yet, these very same individuals expressed sympathy for Pakistan following Operation Sindoor,” he said, adding that this kind of politics could be dangerous to the country’s internal security.