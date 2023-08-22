TMCP team meets Swapnadip’s parents at Ranaghat residence

A team of TMCP, under the leadership of the union’s president Trinankur Bhattacharjee visited the Ranaghat residence of Swapnadip Kundu on Monday afternoon.

The team also had JU unit president Rajanya Haldar and Shreshtha Das, state committee member.

TMCP JU unit chairperson Sanjib Pramanick: We assured Swapnadip’s father that we will do whatever we can to stop the menace of ragging and get justice for Swapnadip.

The deceased JU student has a brother, who is studying in Class X and our leader Trinankur da assured all help regarding his studies that TMCP will stand by him.

His father said that he will fight till he gets justice for his son. He urged us that there should not be another Swapnadip incident anywhere in the state. We also assured him that we are also trying to eradicate ragging from the campus. Swapnadip’s father told us that he is with us in our fight against the menace.”

The team members said that the father is not very happy with the JU authorities with the security arrangements and the culture prevailing inside the campus.

According to one of the members present during the meeting Swapnadip’s mother, still fainting in between, was assured and comforted by team members Rajanya and Shreshtha.

On the visit today, Trinankur said, “Swapnadip’s father told us that he is with us in our efforts to stop ragging on campus. He wanted the new hostel to be named after his son and we also asked for his permission to use his son’s photo for the antiragging campaign. We have also informed the higher authorities on today’s developments.