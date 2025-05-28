TMC deplores BJP for “politicising Operation Sindoor,” reiterates demand for Parliament spl session

Trinamool Congress Party on Wednesday strongly deplored, what it alleged, Bharatiya Janata Party’s “effort to politicise Operation Sindoor.”

The party also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam incident, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan.

“BJP is trying to politicise Operation Sindoor through political rallies…this is deplorable,” party MPs Kakoli Ghosh and Sagarika Ghose said at a press conference.

“Op Sindoor is a serious military exercise. Shows the bravery, courage, and skill of our armed forces. But BJP’s efforts to politicise Operation Sindoor through political rallies are deplorable,” the TMC MPs said.

“We welcome the Centre’s outreach in taking India’s stand against terrorism to the global stage. But the first duty of any government is to be accountable to its own people. To that end, our Parliamentary Party, convened at the Central Hall, has written to PM Narendra Modi demanding a special session of Parliament,” the MPs said, reiterating the party’s decision taken on Tuesday.

Asserting that the parties who are fighting the BJP, were working together and moving ahead on the demand for a special session of Parliament, both MPs said the TMC wants a special session of Parliament in June and that the Congress and TMC were on the same page in demanding a special Parliament session.

Earlier on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Party chief Mamata Banerjee had also urged the government to convene a special session of Parliament upon the return of the multi-party delegation.

“I urge the Union Government to convene a special session of Parliament upon the safe return of the delegation, as I believe the people of this great nation have the foremost right to be informed about the recent conflict and the evolving developments – BEFORE ANYONE ELSE,” Ms Banerjee had said in her social media post.