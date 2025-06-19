TMC demands UAPA invoked against Suvendu

Trinamul Congress today demanded the arrest of Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition for his anti-India statement.

The party will write to the external affairs ministry to book Mr Adhikari under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Mr Adhikari in his recent speech said the Yunus government in Bangladesh is functioning much better than the West Bengal government.

Mr Arup Chakraborty, Trinamul Congress leader said such a statement made by Mr Adhikari is anti-national and has been made at a time when the relationship between Bangladesh and India is strained due to the trouble in the country recently. “How could a leader compare the functioning of a state government in India with the Bangladesh government? Does it not amount to maligning India”, he asked, adding, “the BJP brand leaders as anti-India on one pretext or the other, then why is it keeping quiet on this?”

Raising another issue Kunal Ghosh said how could not director of the Hindi feature filmKesari get permission where names of Bengali revolutionaries have been changed deliberately. In the film the names of Khudiram Bose and Barindra Kumar Ghosh have been changed to Khudiram Singh and Barindra Kumar. “This is a distortion of history and we are not going to tolerate it. This has been deliberately done to malign Bengal and the Bengalis,” he said. The party has already written to the director requesting him to rectify the errors. He said it has been a deliberate act of the BJP to malign the Bengalis.

He said recently the Maharashtra Police had nabbed some persons for speaking in Bengali. They were pushed back to Bangladesh. However, they were brought back to India following Mamata Banerjee’s intervention.