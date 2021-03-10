Tirath Singh Rawat will be the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand after the resignation of Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday.

His name was announced by outgoing Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat after the BJP’s Legislative Party meeting in Dehradun on Wednesday.

Tirath Singh Rawat, BJP MP from Pauri Garhwal, has also been Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) state unit chief from 2013 to 2015 and an MLA in the past.

According to news agency IANS, a BJP leader said that Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ along with other MPs Ajay Bhatt, Mala Rajya Lakshmi and Naresh Bansal was present in the legislative party meeting.

Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation after meeting Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Tuesday, a year before Uttarakhand is scheduled to go to the polls.

This comes after BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as speculations about leadership changes were rife in the state due to the alleged non-performance and resentment within Uttarakhand BJP over his style of functioning. On Tuesday, he was asked by reporters why he thought he was removed to which he said, “Go to Delhi to find out why.”

In the hill state of Uttarakhand, no chief minister except late ND Tiwari of Congress has completed his or her five-year tenure.

Tirath Singh Rawat has been named the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand where the polls are due in a year. The BJP swept the assembly polls in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, won just 11 seats.