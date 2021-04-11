Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the ‘Tika Utsav’, vaccination festival, the beginning of the second big war against Corona and has emphasized a special focus on social hygiene along with personal hygiene. The Utsav started today on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and will continue till the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14th.

In a message on the occasion, the Prime Minister stressed four points with regard to the drive. First, Each One- Vaccinate, meaning those who can’t go themselves for vaccination, such as illiterate and old people, should be assisted.

Second, Each One- Treat One. This involves helping people in getting Corona treatment, who do not have resources or knowledge to get it.

Third, Each One- Save One, meaning I should wear a mask and save myself and others. This should be stressed.

Finally, society and people should lead in creating ‘micro containment zones’. Family members and community members should create ‘micro containment zone’, in case of even a single positive case. ‘Micro containment zones’ are a key component of the fight against Corona in a densely populated country like India, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for testing and awareness. He asked that every eligible person should get vaccinated. This should be the primary effort of both the society and the administration, he said.

The Prime Minister insisted that we have to move towards zero vaccine wastage. Optimum utilization of vaccination capacity is a way of increasing our capacity, said the Prime Minister

The Prime Minister said our success will be determined by awareness about ‘micro containment zones’, by not moving out of our homes unnecessarily, vaccination of all eligible persons and how we follow Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and other protocols.

The Prime Minister asked to make targets at the personal, social and administration level for these four days of ‘Tika Utsav’ and diligently make effort to achieve them. He expressed the hope that with people’s participation, awareness and responsible behaviour we will succeed in containing Corona once again.

He ended by reminding – Dawai bhi, kadai bhi.