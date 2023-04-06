Follow Us:
Tigeress tranquilised, captured as it ventures near village

IANS | New Delhi | April 6, 2023 10:38 am

Two tigers relocated to Madhav National Park (MNP) in MP

[Representational Photo : iStock]

Forest officials have tranquilised and captured a tigress that was venturing
near Basantpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

On November 10, 2022, the tigeress had killed a 10-year-old boy at Nimbuabojh in the buffer zone, after which it was captured and radio collared. It was released into the wild on November 29 last year.

The tigress was being tracked by officials and experts since Wednesday evening when signals from the collar established its location near Basantpur village.

Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) and Field Director Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), B Prabhakar, said that tiger was tracked and tranquilised and then captured.

“The tiger will be medically examined and if found fit, would be released in some other part of reserve,” the officials said.

