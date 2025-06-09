Entry ban on tourists in Sundarbans tiger reserve for 3 months

The forest department has imposed a complete ban on tourists into the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve area from 15 June to 15 September for the third consecutive year, citing wildlife breeding concerns.

Officials said the prohibition coincides with the peak mating season of wildlife, which includes tigers, deer, crocodiles, snakes, and nesting turtles. Restricting human activity in the core zones is expected to aid in increasing breeding success and reducing disturbance. “Under our integrated resource management plan, core areas of all reserves, including Sundarbans, follow this seasonal closure,” said state forest minister Birbaha Hansda. “Our aim is always to foster a tranquil environment conducive to wildlife reproduction.”

Covering approximately 1,330 sq km, Sundarbans National Park forms the core of India’s Sundarbans Tiger Reserve in terms of tiger population, the 2023-24 camera‐trap survey estimated around 100 Bengal tigers in the Indian Sundarbans. The area holds international importance as a UNESCO World Heritage site, supporting diverse wildlife including the Royal Bengal tiger, saltwater crocodiles, spotted deer, and some 290 bird species. Forest officials noted that monsoon plans often feature Sundarbans boat tours to witness the region’s raw beauty, but this year’s closure means tourists won’t only miss tiger sightings—they’ll also miss popular activities like sampling hilsa on river launches.

Meanwhile the forest department in accordance with the district administration is going to launch a project, which is Sundarbans plastic waste to be converted into organic fertilizer in a new green push. Authorities in West Bengal have launched a new initiative to convert plastic and other waste materials left behind by tourists in the Sundarbans into organic fertilizer, officials said on Saturday. Every year, thousands of tourists visit the Sundarbans, a vast mangrove forest spanning southern parts of West Bengal, including areas in North 24-Parganas district. However, plastic litter and non-biodegradable waste have become a growing concern, prompting fears of escalating pollution in the fragile ecosystem.

Responding to these concerns, local authorities have established dedicated centres in the Kalitala, Yogeshganj, and Gobindakathi village council areas to process the waste and turn it into compost. The initiative was formally launched by sub-divisional officer Ashish Kumar, Hingalganj legislator Debesh Mondal, block development officer (BDO) Debdas Gangopadhyay, Hemnagar Coastal police station officer-in-charge Monaem Hossain, and forest and land management officer Surajit Barman. While some waste collection infrastructure existed in parts of Basirhat, remote pockets of the Sundarbans had long lacked adequate systems. As a result, garbage from tourism activities often remained scattered in these ecologically sensitive zones, officials said. Under the new system, waste collected from various parts of Basirhat sub-division will be processed into organic fertilizer.

According to the administration, the compost will be distributed to local farmers, helping to improve crop yields while addressing environmental degradation. Residents and local leaders expressed optimism that the project would benefit both agriculture and the Sundarbans’ environment. With rising sea levels and the effects of global warming increasingly threatening the region, authorities say the waste-to-fertilizer initiative marks a significant step toward preserving ecological balance in one of the world’s most unique biodiversity hotspots.