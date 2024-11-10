Tiger poisoned to death in Chhattisgarh’s Guru Ghasidas National Park

A tiger, poisoned to death in the orange zone of Chhattisgarh’s Guru Ghasidas National Park, has left wildlife authorities in shock and raised serious questions about the ongoing conflict between villagers and wildlife. Forest officials, who discovered the carcass on Friday near the Sonhat forest range border, suspect the tiger had been dead for nearly five days before being found. According to Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) V Mateshwaran, postmortem findings suggest poisoning as the cause, though forensic tests will confirm the exact cause.

The area around the carcass was cordoned off immediately by forest officials, who conducted a thorough search with the help of a dog squad. The tiger’s whiskers, claws, and other body parts typically targeted by poachers were intact, leading authorities to believe it was poisoned by villagers angered by livestock predation. However, some locals claimed that the tiger’s claws and eyes were missing, adding weight to calls for a more in-depth investigation into potential foul play.

Villagers from nearby areas reported having seen the tiger near a riverbank on November 5. The carcass was eventually found due to a strong odour, prompting them to notify forest authorities. Forest officials suspect the tiger wandered from the protected area into nearby village territories, leading to a tragic encounter.

This incident marks the latest in a worrying trend for Guru Ghasidas National Park. Last year, a tiger in the region was fatally poisoned after eating buffalo meat laced with toxins, and four villagers were subsequently arrested. A similar poisoning occurred in 2018. These cases underscore the urgent need for human-wildlife conflict resolution strategies as Chhattisgarh prepares to expand the park. Plans are underway to merge Guru Ghasidas National Park with Tamor Pingla Wildlife Sanctuary to create one of India’s largest tiger reserves, a vital step to provide a safer, larger habitat for the region’s tiger population.

Amid rising tiger sightings in nearby districts, including Surajpur and Balrampur, conservationists are advocating for stronger measures that address both conservation and community needs. Without such efforts, Chhattisgarh’s tiger population may remain vulnerable to future human-wildlife conflicts. The state must act swiftly to implement effective policies that prevent further loss and foster coexistence between villagers and these endangered animals. The tiger’s death serves as a stark reminder of the fragile balance in the region and the need for immediate, proactive solutions.