Tiger mauls farmer to death in Pilibhit Reserve; villagers in panic

Panic gripped Mewatpur village under Pilibhit Tiger Reserve when a tiger killed a farmer on Monday morning.

The tiger attacked the 36-year-old farmer Guddu when he was irrigating his agricultural land. According to police after grabbing the farmer’s leg in jaw, the animal dragged the farmer to 50 meters. Then the tiger ate one hand and one leg.

The family went in search of the farmer when he did not return home for breakfast. During the search, the farmer’s mutilated body was found inside the forest.

The family members alleged that if the forest officials had acted quickly, the farmer’s life could have been saved.

However, the forest department said that when their team reached the spot, the tiger tried to attack them too. The team chased away the tiger by bursting firecrackers.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh said that the entire matter will be investigated and all possible assistance will be given to the family of the deceased.

He said that the incident was reported from Mewatpur village of Mala One Range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, which is about 6 km from the district headquarters.