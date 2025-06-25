Tiger enters house in Ranchi; prohibitory orders amid rescue efforts

A Royal Bengal Tiger entered the residential premises of Puran Chand Mahato in Kocho panchayat under Silli block of Ranchi district of Jharkhand early Wednesday, triggering panic in the area and prompting urgent rescue operations by forest officials.

The tiger was reported to have entered the house and got locked inside, leading to the mobilisation of rescue personnel from the forest department.

In view of the situation, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar), Ranchi, imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting public movement and gatherings within a 200-metre radius of the affected site.

The administration cited crowd interference with the rescue operation and potential danger to public life as reasons behind the enforcement of the order.

The district administration has appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid approaching the area, assuring that all necessary measures are being taken to safely rescue the tiger and ensure public safety.