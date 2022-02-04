Tibetans in Delhi protest against Beijing Olympics

Hundreds of Tibetans in Delhi today staged a protest near the Chinese Embassy against the Beijing Winter Olympics.

‘‘Boycott, boycott Beijing Olympics,” cried the protesters, carrying placards against China.

”Bharat Mata ki Jai,” some of the protestors, including women, shouted as they stepped on the Chinese flags and burnt them. They demanded that China leave Tibet while appealing to the international community to stand up against Beijing.

They blocked the main road leading to the Diplomatic Enclave where the Chinese mission is located. Traffic movement on the road was also affected for some time. Later, they courted arrest and were taken to the nearby police station in buses.

The protest by the Tibetans in Delhi comes a day after India decided to boycott both the opening and the closing ceremonies of the games in Beijing in protest against China naming as torch-bearer Qi Fabao, a soldier who was part of the PLA team which fought Indian jawans in the Galwan Valley in June 2020. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi regretted that China had chosen to politicise an event like the Olympics by choosing the soldier as torch-bearer.