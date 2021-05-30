According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

All India Weather Warning Bulletin (MID-DAY)

(Sunday, 30 May 2021 Time of Issue: 1415 hours IST)

30 May (Day 1): Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Uttarakhand, north Punjab, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.