Three wagons of goods train derail in Alwar, train movement affected

Three wagons of a good train derailed at the Alwar railway station at 9 am on Sunday causing obstruction of Mathura section movement of other trains. However, no loss of life or injury was reported, the CPRO North Western Railway Captain Shashi Sharma said.

An available rescue engine later cleared the tracks. Empty rake departed from line number 10 at 1.55 pm for line number 4. The Three wagons derailed were 26, 27, and 28 from the engine.

Meanwhile, commenting on the derailment, Leader Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully (Congress) said this is the fourth train accident in four days. “Several coaches of a goods train derailed near Babu Shobharam College Alwar culvert. Under the Modi Government, train accidents have become commonplace as they are reported every other day. The government’s negligence has ruined the Railways, which is the lifeline of the country. Who is responsible for this sorry state of affairs,” he asked.

