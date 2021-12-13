Three policemen killed, 11 injured as terrorists attack JKAP bus

Three policemen were killed and eleven others injured on Monday evening when terrorists attacked a bus of the J&K Armed Police (JKAP) in Srinagar. The condition of two injured cops was stated critical.

Reports said that the bus was carrying the JKAP personnel of the 9th battalion from Srinagar to headquarters of the armed force at Zewan.

Fourteen cops were injured and four of them suffered critical wounds. The injured policemen were rushed to the hospital where three critically injured succumbed.

Taking advantage of darkness, terrorists indiscriminately fired at the bus near the Pantha Chowk.

Security forces have cordoned the area and also sealed the Srinagar-Jammu highway that was being combed.

Earlier during the day, two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Rangret in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, an alert has been sounded in Kashmir after a special police officer (SPO) of a BJP activist in Kupwara fled with two AK-47 rifles.

A massive search operation has been launched to track down the deserter cop.

Police said that the SPO fled with the weapons last night.

The SPO Saqib Ahmad Tantrey was attached with BJP activist Abdul Rashid Zargar who had lost the recent local body election.

In another incident, a Pakistani woman intruder was shot dead by BSF at the international border in Jammu.

Giving details of the incident, a BSF officer said that alert BSF troops neutralized a lady Pakistani intruder last night.

The BSF troops noticed suspicious movement in RS Pura area and warned the intruder many times not to cross the IB but the intruder kept running towards border fencing aggressively.

BSF troops fired and neutralized the intruder near the fencing inside IB and thwarted the infiltration attempt.