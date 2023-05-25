Three of four Cheetah cubs born in KNP dead; other critical

Three of the four cubs, born to Cheetah Jwala two months ago, have died within two days, while the other one is in a critical condition, according to authorities of the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh.

While one cub had died on 23 May, the other two died on Thursday. All the four were born about two months ago and the officials of the KNP and the state Forest Department had shared the news of their birth in a celebratory mode.

Madhya Pradesh Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Jasbir Singh Chouhan had claimed days ago that all four cubs were healthy and doing well. However, soon after the death of the three cubs, the official said through a press note that all the four cubs were found to be weak, underweight and extremely dehydrated.

Chouhan also said that the last surviving cub in a critical condition was under treatment.

A total of six Cheetahs have died in the KNP in the past two months. The deceased felines include three adult African Cheetahs and three African cheetah cubs.

There are 18 Cheetahs remained in the park now, including the last surviving cub battling for life.