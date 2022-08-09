Three murders in two days in Delhi despite I-Day high alert

Three murders were reported in Delhi in past two days despite the high security alert in the wake of the upcoming Independence Day raising a question mark on the law and order situation in the National Capital. The three murders took place in three different areas of the city, namely Moti Nagar, Trilokpuri and Pul Prahladpur.

A senior police official said all the three murder cases have been solved and the most of the accused have been arrested while hunt is on for the rest of the absconding accused.

An ongoing feud between two neighbours in the Moti Nagar area took a bloody turn on Sunday night when a boy was stabbed after being beaten up fiercely by his neighbours over an old dispute. The accused did not stop there, but shot the injured boy after making more than a dozen blows with a knife.

The brother of the victim rushed to the spot to rescue him but could not succeed. The accused fled the spot after committing the crime.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Information about the incident was sent to the Moti Nagar police station.

Later, on a statement of the brother of the deceased, the Moti Nagar police apprehended five people involved in the murder, including a minor. A case under relevant sections has been registered and investigation is being conducted.

DCP west confirmed the incident saying that the deceased has been identified as Balram, 25, who lived with his family in Rama Road area. “Balram used to drive a cab for a private cab company. But for the last few days he was unemployed,” said the police officer.

According to his brother, Balram had gone out for a walk after his dinner. Bunty and his friends were already present near the roundabout. When he reached there, the accused made some remarks to him regarding the old quarrel. When Balram protested, the accused and his friends attacked him. The accused first thrashed Balram fiercely and stabbed him back to back with a knife and fled after shooting him.

In the Trilokpuri area of Mayur Vihar, half a dozen boys killed a young man, Tushar, 20, by stabbing him with a knife on Monday evening. After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot leaving the victim bleeding. He was seen in the CCTV footage trying to run away in a bid to save his life despite crippling injuries.

According to the police, two people have been arrested in the case and a hunt is on for the rest of the accused.

Police sources said that one of the accused has claimed during interrogation that his father was murdered last year. Tushar had nothing to do with that matter, but had threatened him that he would kill his mother. This is the reason the accused along with his accomplices had plotted to kill Tushar.

Meanwhile, a truck driver was stabbed to death for resisting a robbery bid in South-East Delhi’s Pul Prahlad Pur area. In the case, the crime branch has caught two people including a minor involved in the crime.

According to a senior police official, it is alleged that Kamran, 21, along with three other accomplices including a minor, murdered Zakki Mohammad, 27, and robbed him of his purse and mobile. The accused sold the mobile to one, Jeetu, 24, who has also been arrested. The knife used in the crime has been recovered from the accused. Search is on for the other two accused, Ehsan and Bobby, involved in the crime.

A police official said that on the late night of 6-7 August, at about 3.34 pm, Pul Prahladpur police received information that a truck driver named Zakki had been stabbed and died during treatment in the hospital. It was learnt that the driver had been stabbed for resisting robbery.

The police also found an eyewitness named Rashid Ali, who was also a relative of the deceased. On the basis of his statement, a case was registered under relevant sections.

Meanwhile, a crime branch team got the information that the accused were hiding in an area of Okhla from where both of them apprehended.