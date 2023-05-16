Three minor boys kill their 12-year-old friend in MP village

In a horrific incident, three minor boys, including two brothers, brutally murdered their minor friend by strangling him with a cycle chain, smashing his head with a boulder and also slitting his throat with a knife in a village in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh.

Police detained the three accused and produced them in a court. The court sent them to a correctional home for 14 days.

According to the police, the incident occurred two days ago but was revealed yesterday as the three boys had stuffed their friend’s body in a polythene bag and thrown it on a pile of stones at a secluded place in a jungle.

A woman living near the spot noticed blood oozing from the polythene bag yesterday and informed the police.

The police said the three accused minors are 16, 14 and 11 years old. They allegedly murdered their 12-year-old friend at a deserted place in a jungle near the Magarkatha village in the Seoni district. The trio allegedly strangled their friend with the iron chain of a cycle, then hit a big boulder on his skull and finally cut his throat with a sharp slaughtering knife.

The police suspect an old dispute, possibly related to the deceased boy’s objection to advances by the three accused towards his sister could have led to the brutal murder.