Three killed in three different incidents in Bihar

Three persons including a brother of a sub-inspector were killed in Bihar in the last 24 hours.

The first incident appeared in Gaya district when half a dozen assailants crushed a youth using stones in Telbigha locality on Tuesday morning.

The deceased is identified as Arvind Chaudhary, a native of Jheelganj locality and brother of a sub-inspector of Bihar STF, posted in Patna.

Chaudhary went to Telbigha on Tuesday morning for some work. He was intercepted by half a dozen criminals. After he saw them, he tried to escape but failed.

The attackers cornered him and kept hitting him with stones until he died. As attackers were carrying firearms, the residents of the locality did not dare to save him.

The police said that the deceased also had a criminal history and it was probably a revenge killing.

The second incident took place in the Saharsa district when a youth, who was returning home from the Janmashtami fair, was killed in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased is identified as Premjeet Singh alias Putput Singh, a resident of Soha village. He was intercepted by unidentified attackers who slit his throat and escaped.

The family members of the deceased looked for him when he did not return home. They found his body at a roadside.

The third incident happened in Aurangabad when a vegetable vender was gunned down in Chitragupt Nagar locality under the city police station.

Manish Kumar, the SDPO said that assailants came on the bike and killed him when he was selling the vegetables to a woman in the area.

“Two assailants came on the bike and shot him on his head from a point-blank range. He died on the spot. The reason for the murder is yet to ascertain,” Kumar said.