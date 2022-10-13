Three killed, five injured in a group clash in Bharatpur district

Three people were, on Thursday, killed and five others injured when two groups of Jat community openly clashed with each other with sharp-edged weapons and opened fire at Pathena village in Bharatpur over an old dispute.

The deceased were identified as Vijendra, 50, his sons Hemant, 28, and Kishan, 30, the SHO of Bhusawar police station Madan Lal Meena told SNS when contacted.

Five critically injured of both groups were rushed to the RBM Hospital in Bharatpur.

Two of the deceased had received serious head injuries besides bullet marks as the rivals used iron rods and sharp-edged weapons, the SHO said, adding a postmortem report would reveal the exact cause of their deaths.

No case has yet been registered nor any one detained for interrogation as the violence occurred at 5 pm, and the cops and civil administration were busy in rescue operation and maintaining law and order situation there, SHO clarified.