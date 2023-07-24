Three killed as rains continue to batter many part of Kerala

Heavy rains continued to lash in various parts of Kerala on Monday with Kannur and Wayanad districts facing the wrath of the monsoon the most.

The state reported three deaths in rain-related accidents on Sunday. Two minor boys lost their lives in the Wayanad district on Sunday. They mysteriously fell into a water body while on their way to tuition class.

In Thrissur, a youth drowned in a Kole wetland after a country boat capsized.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. The yellow alert has also been announced from Pathanamthitta to Malappuram districts. Earlier, a yellow alert was sounded for only nine districts. The department has informed that the warning has been changed in view of the rain situation.

At present, no warning was issued for the Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

District authorities in Wayanad and Kannur declared a holiday for all educational institutions in view of the heavy rains forecast for Tuesday.

