Three hardcore women naxalites killed in encounter in MP

At least three hardcore women naxalites were shot dead in an encounter with security forces while some others managed to escape into the forest with injuries in the naxal-infested Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to ASP Vijay Dabar, the anti-naxal Hawk Force of MP Police and teams of the local police had an encounter with a naxal group on Wednesday morning in a forested area, about 90-km away from the district headquarters. The officer said that the security forces succeeded in killing three hardcore women naxalites. As per a police statement, ‘the Hawk Force and the police neutralized three hardcore Naxalites in an encounter near the Ronda Forest Camp in Supkhar Forest Range under Garhi Police Station area.’

‘Security forces have recovered an Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifle, a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) and a .303 rifle, and other essential daily-use stuff from their possession,’ the statement said. Some naxalites were injured in the encounter but they managed to escape taking advantage of the dense forest. Twelve police teams have launched combing operations to track down the remaining naxalites.

