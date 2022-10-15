Three Delhi cops charged with kidnapping, extortion

Three cops posted in Shahdara District have been charged with kidnapping and extortion cases and two of them have been apprehended along with one of their associates.

Search is on for two absconding accused in the matter along with the third accused cop involved in the crime. Probe is on to ascertain the role of a Sub-Inspector (SI) Vinit Pratap Singh posted in the Special Staff team of the same district.

A case has been registered at GTB Enclave police station and further investigation is being conducted.

The accused have been identified as Constable Sandeep, Constable Robin, and their associate Wahid, a resident of Gaziabad, UP. The absconding accused have been identified as Gaurav, of Seemapuri, and Constable Amit posted in the 6th Battalion of Delhi Armed Police (DAP).

According to a source, all these policemen are accused of kidnapping a sales tax agent, robbing him, and extorting money from him through online payment mode.

The victim, after escaping from the accused, went to the GTB Enclave police station and filed a complaint.

The incident took place on the night of October 11, in the GTB Enclave area located in Shahdara district. The victim Pramod Kumar (name changed), working as an agent in the Sales Tax Department was returning home in the Tahirpur area from his office in the ITO area of New Delhi.

On his way, his car was overtaken by another near Shahdara flyover and three people appearing to be policemen stopped him. Claiming themselves from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, they called the victim’s name and said they are getting a lot of complaints against him. They manhandled him and forcefully took him in custody.

They allegedly robbed the victim for Rs. 35,000 at the tip of a pistol and demanded Rs. 5 lakh by threatening him to put him behind bars on false allegations.

The accused later took the victim to the office of the special staff of Shahdara District and again threatened him by saying that his senior (suspected SI) had asked them to put him in jail after getting his medical done. The victim was then taken to the service line of GTB Hospital and from there he was taken to some apartment in another car.

The accused allegedly consumed alcohol there and took the victim to his house. They took Rs. 50,000 from the victim’s house and left the house along with him. Further they forcefully got a transfer of Rs. 45,000 through Phone-Pe and shooed the victim away by threatening to implicate him in a false case if he will disclose anything to anyone.

However, after escaping the custody of the accused, the victim went to the police station and made a complaint about the incident.

On the basis of CCTV footage, tracked the accused car number, bank account details along with other technical aspects, all the allegations of the victim were found to be true. The matter was reported to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara District and on his order a case was registered at GTB Enclave on Saturday.