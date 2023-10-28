Three-day 76th annual Nirankari Sant Samagam commences in Samalkha

Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, the spiritual head of the Sant Nirankari Mission, said here on Saturday that the supreme peace can only come when we stay connected with the supreme soul – ‘Nirankar Almighty’.

Addressing lakhs of devotees at 76th Nirankari Sant Samagam being held in Samalkha, Haryana, Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj said, “We have to make ourselves virtuous for the entire world and have no expectations from anyone.”

“If the peace within us remains intact, we can dissipate the same message to the world gradually just like a ripple effect which starts from a smaller circle and spreads to the outer boundaries,” she said.

Advertisement

The 76th annual three-day Nirankari Sant Samagam is being organised at Sant Nirankari Spiritual Complex, Samalkha – Gannaur Haldana Border from October 28-30.