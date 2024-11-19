77th annual Nirankari Sant Samagam concludes

Nirankari Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj has conveyed a profound message that God is infinite, and every aspect connected to this infinite keeps expanding

“After gaining the knowledge of the Supreme Being through Brahm Gyaan, when we connect with the Divine, every area of life experiences positive growth,” she said on the final day of the 77th Annual Nirankari Sant Samagam.

The 77th Annual Nirankari Sant Samagam was held from November 16 to 18 at the Sant Nirankari Spiritual Centre, Samalkha, Haryana, under the guidance of Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj and Nirankari Rajpita Ramit Ji.

The three-day Nirankari Sant Samagam concluded on Monday night in a spiritually uplifting atmosphere. Satguru Mata Ji highlighted the ignorance-driven divisions in society, such as caste, lifestyle, and place of residence, which create discrimination. However, a Brahm Gyaan-based saint rises above these narrow distinctions and lives with a sense of equanimity.

She also emphasised the importance of childlike simplicity in devotion, stating that God is pleased by such innocence. A devoted soul, while being alert and conscious, remains unaffected by delusions and misconceptions. She urged the devotees to adopt the teachings received during the Samagam in their daily lives.