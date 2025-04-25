Threat to VCs against participating in conference evoke memories of Emergency: Ravi

Accusing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin of using police to prevent vice chancellors of state universities from attending the two-day conference convened by him at Ooty, Governor R N Ravi on Friday said this “evoked memories of emergency days”.

“When the state Higher Education Minister’s telephonic talk to the Vice-Chancellors, asking them not to participate in the conference proved ineffective, Chief Minister resorted to using the police,” Ravi charged in a post on ‘X’, adding that this has “evoked memories of emergency days.”

“On the day of the conference, one Vice-Chancellor was taken to a police station for questioning. The room doors of others who had reached Ooty and were staying in hotels were knocked on at midnight. They were threatened by the police that participating in the conference would lead to dire consequences for their lives and that they would not be allowed to return home if they attended the conference,” read the post.

“This is a blatant misuse of the police!” it said and asked “Is a police state being run here? Don’t Vice-Chancellors have the academic freedom to participate in an educational conference within the state?”

The Governor further questioned whether Stalin is afraid of the consequences of improving the quality of state universities, which greatly benefit Dalit and poor students that might threaten his political future as any quality improvement would make students more enthusiastic and motivated.

Earlier, speaking at the event, he said it was unfortunate that there is no participation of VCs from State Universities and he had advised them to take care of their families following the threat faced by them. “I wish good sense prevailed on those who prevented the VCs from participating,” he said and reiterated that the conference was not political as it aimed at enhancing Higher Education in the state.

Earlier, delivering his inaugural address, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar commended Ravi for carrying out this thoughtful initiative. “By his oath as Governor, Ravi is further enjoined to devote to the service of the people of Tamil Nadu. In organising events like this, which are extremely relevant in the field of education, he is vindicating his oath,” he said.

“I must commend Governor RN Ravi for doing this as his constitutional ordination. He has taken oath under Article 159 of the Indian Constitution. His oath is as significant as that of the President of India, to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law,” he said.