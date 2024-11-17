Thousands turn out at Army’s recruitment rallies in J&K

The Indian Army’s ongoing recruitment rallies across Jammu and Kashmir are drawing thousands of young aspirants. More than 12,000 youths have participated in a rally for the Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts of Jammu, an Army officer said on Sunday.

Young men in large numbers are gathering at the rally to get recruited for various posts in the Army. The rally for the five districts will continue until 20 November.

With determination in their eyes and patriotism in their hearts, these young individuals are taking their first step towards a glorious journey. The rally is being held at Dugga, near Bhalra, for domiciles of Reasi, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Doda. It includes recruitment for soldier general duty, soldier clerk, and soldier tradesmen positions from across the entire UT of J&K.

Over 26,000 young aspirants participated in a recruitment rally for the Territorial Army conducted by the Army after a gap of five years in Jammu’s border district of Poonch. The recruitment rally commenced at Advance Landing Ground in Surankote to fill 307 vacancies for soldier general duty and 45 vacancies for clerks and tradesmen.

A large number of youths also turned out at recruitment rallies in the Kashmir valley.

The rallies offer opportunities for young individuals to showcase their skills and contribute to the nation’s defence.

The Indian Army and civil administration have joined hands to ensure the smooth conduct of this rally. Indian Army also expects these rallies to be a grand success and enable the youth of the region to earn the honour of serving their Motherland as ‘Sons of Soil’.