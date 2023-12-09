Thousands pay homage to veteran CPI leader Kanam Rajendran

The funeral procession carrying the body of the late CPI Kerala secretary Kanam Rajendran, who passed away on Friday following a sudden cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Kochi, left its journey from the party’s state office PS Memorial in Thiruvananthapuram to his hometown in Vazhoor, Kottayam, on Saturday evening.

Thousands paid homage to Kanam Rajendran as the hearse carrying his mortal remains began its journey from the party’s state office PS memorial to his hometown in Vazhoor, Kottayam. In Thiruvananthapuram, his body was kept for public homage at PS Smarakam, the CPI headquarters at Pattom. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CPI leaders Prakash Babu, Pannyan Ravindran, Pannian Ravindran, Ministers K Rajan, GR Anil, Chinchurani, P Prasad and Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar paid tribute to the late leader.

The mortal remains of the veteran leader arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi on Saturday morning.

Kanam Rajendran passed away on Friday following a sudden cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Kochi where he was undergoing treatment for some time. He was 73.

He was admitted to the hospital on October 25 with multiple ailments, including an unhealed wound on his leg. Since then his left foot had to be amputated owing to infection after the wound remained unhealed due to diabetes. He was on a recovery path when he suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday evening following which he was rushed into the critical care unit. He was declared dead at 5.30 pm.

The cremation will be held on Sunday at 11 am at Vazhur, Kottayam. The Chief Minister and ministers are expected to attend the funeral ceremony.

A trade unionist to the core, Kanam Rajendran, was a Left leader who took pride in the fact that his rise within the ranks of the party was because he led workers’ protests. During the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, Kanam Rajendran was the lone dissenting voice within the Left. Openly rebellious, Kanam was able to keep the Left moral fabric intact, thereby ensuring the much-needed checks and balances within the Left.

True to expectations, he openly questioned the government on issues such as Maoist killings, UAPA charges against students, Lok Ayukta ordinance, and reluctance to issue RTI information on cabinet decisions. When Thomas Chandy faced corruption charges, he even went to the extent of directing party ministers to boycott the cabinet meeting.