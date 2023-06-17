In Churachandpur, Manipur, thousands of women have taken to the streets, protesting against and questioning the state government, alleging that the situation is deteriorating due to the support given by the state to the anti-social elements. Alongside their protest, they asserted that their faith in the state authorities has completely diminished.

These women claim that the authorities’ failure to initiate dialogue and identify rogue elements has resulted in ongoing violence within the state.

V. Naulakh, the co-convener of Manipur Tribal Forum (MTF), Delhi Chapter, expressed concerns regarding the growing distrust among the people towards the authorities. He emphasised the need for someone to listen attentively to their grievances, as the authorities seem to be disengaged and superficial. He stressed the urgency of conducting a thorough investigation and initiating dialogue to address these issues.

Sources have confirmed that the violence escalated significantly in recent days once more, culminating in an attempt to set fire to the residence of Union Minister Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished before it could cause substantial damage.

“Amidst the backdrop of intense violence, the necessity of a peace committee appears questionable. How can the peace committee truly help? These women believe that certain individuals have been identified and nurtured to cause trouble within society, serving the vested interests of the political class,” Naulakh stated in an interview with The Statesman.

An enduring conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities persists in the region. The Meitei community, predominantly Hindu and wielding significant representation in the assembly, enabled the Bharatiya Janata Party to form a government. Conversely, the Kuki community, which follows Christianity, resides in the hills of Manipur, while the Meitei community occupies the plains.

While the Kuki community has enjoyed scheduled tribe status since 1950, the Meitei community desires inclusion in the same category. This difference has deepened over time, becoming a major source of contention and contributing to the current volatile situation.