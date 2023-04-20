Those who made Punjab’s jails ‘safe-houses’ of gangsters are exposed: Kang

With Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann returning the file to make payment worth Rs 55 lakh incurred on keeping a gangster in a Punjab jail, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang on Thursday said it indicates misappropriation of the Punjab treasury to save the notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari in Punjab jails during the Congress government.

Kang said what would be a bigger example of misuse of people’s money than that during the last Congress government, the most-wanted gangster Mukhtar Ansari was kept as a guest in the jails of the state by misusing power and legal help was also provided for him by spending lakhs of rupees out of Punjab’s exchequer.

He said due to this political protection of criminals, people’s tax money was misused and it also gave rise to gangsterism. Kang reiterated that those who made prisons ‘safe houses’ for gangsters have now been uncovered and the nexus of some uniformed persons involved in crime and drug trafficking has also been broken by the government. The AAP spokesperson said whoever is involved in any anti-Punjab activity will not be spared.