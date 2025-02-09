Those who have benefitted from reservations should never forget efforts, support of society : VP Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said those who have benefitted from reservations should never forget the efforts and support of society.

The Vice-President was speaking at the Akhil Mewar Region Jat Mahasabha in Chittorgarh.

Remembering the Jat reservation movement that took place 25 years ago, Dhankhar said, “I am here 25 years later, and 25 years ago, a great work was done here. The struggle for social justice began, and Jats and some other castes received reservations.”

“This initiative started in 1999, with prominent members of society present. I was one of them. We laid the foundation here in this sacred land, Devnagari, Mewar’s Haridwar, and achieved success, and today the results of that effort are visible in the administrative services of the country and the state,” the Vice-President said.

On the basis of that social justice, that reservation, those who benefitted from it are now in key positions in the government, he said.

“My request to them is—look back and never forget that the support and efforts of this society gave us social justice… Whenever there is a movement, especially related to reservations, people become terrified, become violent, and fall victim to accidents,” the Vice-President said.

“But on this sacred land, my head is held high, and my chest is broad with pride because our movement for social justice is the world’s greatest example. There was no disorder, no violence,” Dhankhar said.

The Vice-President said farmers are the providers and should not depend on anyone’s help.

“When the economic situation of farmers improves, the country’s situation improves. After all, farmers are the providers, and they should not look to anyone or depend on anyone for help because farmers, with their strong hands, possess political strength and economic capability,” he said.

“No matter what happens, no matter how many obstacles arise, no one can undermine the role of farmers in India’s journey towards development. Today’s governance system bows to the farmers,” the Vice-President

emphasised.

Encouraging farmers to take advantage of Agricultural Science Centres, he said, “There are over 730 Agricultural Science Centres to help farmers. Don’t leave them alone, go there and ask them—’What services will you offer us?’ Learn about new technologies and government policies. You’ll discover that the government has opened up a treasure trove for you, of which you may not be aware. You also may not know what cooperatives can do.”

“If you visit even twice a month, the people working there will wake up, become active, and realize that the food provider is awake. The food provider will be asking for accounts, and when you ask for accounts, quality improvements will follow,” Dhankhar pointed out.

The Vice-President emphasised farmers’ participation in the trade and value addition of agricultural products, saying, “Why isn’t the farmer increasing the value of their products? Several businesses are running on the products of farmers, like flour mills, oil mills, and many more. We should collaborate and make sure the farmer focuses on livestock. I feel great joy when dairies expand. There should be more growth in this sector. We should not limit ourselves to milk, but extend to products like buttermilk, yogurt, paneer, ice cream, rasgullas—farmers should contribute to these.”

Urging youth to engage in agricultural business, he said, “My appeal is to farmers, and to the sons and daughters of farmers—agriculture production is the world’s largest and most precious trade. Why are farmers not involved in the trade of their products? Why aren’t they participating in it? Our youth is talented. My humble request is—more and more farmers should take advantage of cooperatives, engage in other businesses, and work diligently in agricultural production businesses. Take note; there will be long-term positive economic results.”