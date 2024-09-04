Those who bow to mafias and rioters will have a heart attack at the sight of bulldozer: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday issued a stern warning to mafias, criminals, and rioters, while also launching a scathing attack on opposition parties for cowering before such elements for petty political ends.

Speaking at the district-level mega employment and loan distribution fair held at Kendriya Vidyalaya, IFFCO campus in Phulpur, Prayagraj, CM Yogi added that the opposition parties do not have the guts to run a bulldozer and would rather have a heart attack at its mere sight.

CM Yogi distributed appointment letters to over 5,000 youths, and loans exceeding Rs 510 crore were granted to 7,138 beneficiaries on the occasion. Additionally, 15,448 youths received tablets and smartphones as part of the programme.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 407 development projects worth Rs 634 crore in Phulpur. The keys to homes allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were handed over to beneficiaries by CM Yogi.

In a covert attack, CM Yogi said that today’s ‘Tipu’, who dreams of becoming a “Sultan”, used to bow before mafias, and stated that these leaders have tarnished Prayagraj’s identity by aligning with criminals.

Warning criminals, he remarked: “Anyone who dares to violate the dignity of women will face severe consequences, including the loss of their limbs. Ensuring the safety of every citizen is our unwavering commitment, and we will go to any lengths to uphold it.

CM Yogi also highlighted the plan to appoint 40,000 youths through the Subordinate Services Selection Commission and accelerate the process of other government recruitments across the state.

CM Yogi remarked that this year holds special significance as the Maha Kumbh is set to be organised in Prayagraj in January 2025. Prayagraj will once again make a lasting impression on the global stage, he added.

He blamed opposition parties for inciting caste-based divisions and creating an identity crisis for the Prayagraj region, a centre of Vedic Sanatan culture. CM Yogi further noted that those who witnessed the Kumbh in 2013 likely left with the resolve never to return. However, under Prime Minister Modi’s guidance, the 2019 Kumbh showcased to the world how such an event should be organised, setting a new standard for security, service, and system.

“Global respect for Prayagraj has been elevated, and now we are committed to restoring and enhancing that respect again”, he added.

CM Yogi emphasised that the identity crisis was fuelled by the corrupt practices of ‘Chacha and Bhatija’, likening them to characters from the Mahabharata who took turns to extort the region. He asserted that this era of exploitation is over and that no one in Uttar Pradesh can engage in such activities anymore.

CM Yogi reiterated his government’s stance on protecting the future of the youth, stating that anyone who jeopardises their future will face jail time, confiscation of property, and the removal of illegal encroachments. Women’s protection homes and housing will also be established for the underprivileged.

He warned that rioters would learn the actual cost of their actions when their assets were seized and their names publicly displayed for seven generations. He described the mafia as a societal curse that must be eradicated to secure a better present and future.

CM Yogi said it delights him to see young people committing to furthering their education and seeking employment, determined not to become a burden on anyone.

“The government has implemented the CM Internship Scheme to support this, providing interest-free loans to entrepreneurs for setting up industries. Many business owners here need skilled manpower. With passion and a desire to work, even a small amount of capital can be transformed into substantial wealth, potentially leading to the creation of a startup. Money earned through hard work not only prospers but also lays the foundation for future generations’ success”, he stated.

During the programme, CM Yogi mentioned that he had recently handed out government appointment letters to 1,375 youths across 12 departments in Lucknow. He announced that the results of the written examination for 60,200 constable positions in the Uttar Pradesh Police Service would be released soon, opening up opportunities for more young people to join the police force.

It will be followed by the initiation of an additional 40,000 to 45,000 new recruitments. Through the Subordinate Services Selection Commission alone, the government is set to provide appointment letters to 40,000 youths, with plans to initiate similar job opportunities soon, the CM added.

CM Yogi assured that there will be no shortage of jobs for the youth in Uttar Pradesh, with over 60,000 positions available in basic, secondary, higher, technical, professional, and medical education. The recruitment process across various departments will continue to accelerate.

CM Yogi emphasised that Uttar Pradesh is now a revenue-surplus state and highlighted the recent formation of the Education Commission, which will soon begin its operations. He noted that Uttar Pradesh has become a model state for security and has emerged as a prime destination for investment, driving India’s development forward. With an investment of Rs 40 lakh crore, the state is set to create pathways for 1.5 crore jobs.