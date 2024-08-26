Those vocal about Palestine silent on Bangladesh: Adityanath takes aim at oppn

In a sharp retort, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at the opposition for their “silence” on targeting of Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh and accused them of being more concerned about their vote banks.

Speaking during the inauguration of 5251st Sri Krishna Janmotsav event here on Sunday night, he said while the opposition is quick to speak out on global issues, they have remained conspicuously silent about the persecution of Hindus and demolition of temples in Bangladesh.

“They see Palestine but turn a blind eye to Bangladesh because they fear losing their vote bank,” he remarked.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 178 projects worth Rs 1,037 crore. Among the highlights were the inauguration of Radha Rani temple ropeway in Barsana, a cruise service on the Yamuna river under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, and the opening of the Panchjanya Auditorium.

He also released a devotional album by actress Padmini Kolhapure.

Expressing concern over the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, Adityanath said preservation of scriptures, philosophy, and spiritual practices is contingent upon the safety of Sanatan Dharma, the nation, and the Hindu community.

“We must unite to expose and counter those divisive forces that seek to fracture society for their petty interests,” he added.

Reflecting on history, the priest-turned-politician reminded the public that Bangladesh was once part of India before 1947 and recounted the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the 1971 war. He noted that thousands of Indian soldiers laid down their lives to liberate Bangladesh, forcing the surrender of 95,000 Pakistani soldiers in what he described as the greatest military victory in world history.

He emphasized the global attraction to the rich heritage of Uttar Pradesh, drawing parallels with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on development and cultural legacy. He mentioned that no other country, religion, or sect can claim an origin as ancient as that of Sanatan Dharma, with its roots extending far beyond the timelines of other faiths, some of which date back only 1,400 to 3,000 years.

Adityanath reflected on the transformation of Uttar Pradesh over the past seven years. Once known for hooliganism, riots, and anarchy, the state is now celebrated for its vibrant cultural festivals such as Rangotsav, Janmotsav, and Janmashtami, he stated.