Those responsible for unjustified beating of Colonel must be immediately dismissed: Cong leader in Punjab

Former Punjab Health Minister and Congress leader Balbir Singh Sidhu has strongly condemned the unjustified beating of an Army Colonel and said that the guilty police personnel should be dismissed from service immediately.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sidhu emphasised that the rank of Colonel is highly esteemed in the army, and mistreating those who defend the nation at the borders was unacceptable.

He further stated, “Police brutality against any citizen is condemnable, but the beating of a Colonel-level officer in a crowded market without any reason is a crime and a serious violation of the law.”

Sidhu said, “The guilty police officers should be immediately dismissed from service, and a proper trial must be conducted to ensure justice for the family.”

According to media reports, the Patiala Police on Saturday registered an FIR against unidentified people after a

Colonel and his son alleged that they were assaulted over a car parking row.

He added that this incident proves Punjab has completely turned into a police state, where the rule of law no longer exists. He urged the police to exercise their authority responsibly.

Sidhu also pointed out that the Punjab Police has been resorting to extrajudicial encounters instead of ensuring that culprits receive legal punishment as per the law.

He accused the police of attempting to cover up the crime, stating, “The Punjab Police is trying to suppress the truth, as the FIR does not mention the names of the police officers involved, despite the family clearly identifying them.”

Describing the worsening law and order situation in Punjab, Sidhu remarked, “The police are now acting with complete impunity due to the total collapse of political leadership in the state.”

He warned that the situation has become extremely dangerous, with incidents of murder, bomb blasts, grenade attacks, looting, and extortion occurring daily.

Taking aim at the state government, Sidhu stated, “The police and intelligence agencies have completely failed to prevent such incidents.”

“The lack of coordination between the Aam Aadmi Party-led government and the police and civil administration has led to a complete breakdown of law and order, which is now being exploited by irresponsible officials and even those with criminal tendencies.”