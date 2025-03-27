Those posing threat to national security won’t be allowed in India: Amit Shah

Asserting that India is not a ‘Dharamshala’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday that those who pose a threat to national security will not be allowed to enter the country.

Replying to a debate on The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, he said whether it is Rohingya or Bangladeshis, if they come to India to create unrest, strict action will be taken against them. In this context, the home minister said that the country is not a ‘Dharamshala’ (public resthouse) where anyone can stay as they wish. “If you are here to help the country prosper, you are welcome, but security threats will not be tolerated,” he said.

“Until now, black lists by agencies were not legally enforced, but now the blacklist will be statutory. If a foreigner wants to enter, it must be through a notified route; otherwise, it will be considered illegal,” Shah said.

“Those who pose a threat to national security will not be allowed to enter the nation. The nation is not a ‘Dharamshala'( public resthouse)… If someone comes to the nation to give its contribution to the development of the nation, they are always welcome,” the Union Home Minister said.

The Bill was later passed by the House.

Earlier, replying to the debate in the House on the Bill, Shah also attacked the West Bengal government over the issue of infiltration. “When Bangladeshis or Rohingya infiltrate, who gives them Aadhaar cards? Most of the Bangladeshis, who have been caught with Aadhaar cards and voter ID cards of 24 Parganas,” he asked.

The Union Home Minister said once the BJP government is formed in West Bengal in 2026, the infiltration will come to an end. “This won’t last long – Bengal will bloom in 2026 and infiltration will stop completely,” he added.

The Union home minister said, “In the last ten years, India has become the fifth-largest economy. The country has emerged as a bright spot among the world’s largest economies. The nation has become a hub of manufacturing and it is natural for people from all over the world to come to India… The number of people taking refuge in India for personal gain and making the country unsafe has also increased… Be it Rohingya or Bangladeshis, if they come to India to create unrest, strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

“Immigration is not a separate issue. Many issues of the country are linked to it… From the point of view of national security, it is very important to know who enters the nation’s border… We will also keep a close watch on those who endanger the security of the country,” he added.

The Union Home Minister also slammed the West Bengal government over the delay in India-Bangladesh border fencing.

He said India’s border with Bangladesh is 2,216 KM long, out of which fencing work has been completed on 1,653 KM. “Out of the remaining 563 km, fencing is not possible on 112 km due to geographical conditions. Fencing of the remaining 450 km is pending, because the West Bengal government is not providing land. Seven meetings have already been held on this,” the Union home minister said.

Earlier, replying to the debate on the Bill, Shah said immigration is not an isolated issue. “For the security of India, we must know who is entering our country, for how long, and for what reasons. These concepts are not new; such rights have been mentioned in various laws, and we have now integrated them,” he said.

“With the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, we will establish a detailed and structured system to track every foreigner entering the country. This will help us develop the nation and monitor those coming for business. It will also allow us to keep a sharp eye on individuals who may pose a threat to our security,” he said.

Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said people from six oppressed communities from neighbouring countries are taking refuge in the country through the law.

“We are a geo-cultural, not a geo-political country. We have a long history of welcoming and protecting immigrants. Due to past invasions, many Persian refugees who migrated to India are now safe. India has been a sanctuary for the world’s smallest minorities, offering them a place to live with dignity. For instance, Jews from Israel sought refuge here and found safety. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even now, we have continued to provide refuge to communities from neighboring countries. With the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), six persecuted communities are now living safely in India,” he said.

“Our immigration scale and size are vast. However, individuals coming here not for shelter but with selfish motives have also increased. People who come here to contribute to India’s economy and growth are always welcomed,” Shah said.

“But whether it is the Rohingyas or Bangladeshis, if you are here to disrupt peace, strict action will be taken. That is why we need both flexibility and firmness in this Bill,” the Union Home Minister said.