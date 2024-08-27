Those living in India must say ‘Jai Ram-Jai Krishna’: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has said that anyone who wants to live in India must say ‘Jai Ram-Jai Krishna’.

The CM made the statement while addressing a Krishna Janmashtami event at Chanderi in the Ashok Nagar district of the state on Monday evening.

“Agar Bharat mein rehna hai to Ram Krishna ki jai kehna hoga,” Dr Yadav said. He also cautioned those who live in India but praise outsiders, asserting that anyone who breaks the law would not be spared.

The CM praised historical Muslim poets Rahim and Raskhan, who became devotees of Lord Krishna. He said they embraced Indian culture and traditions and became immortal, which is why people still revere and remember them.