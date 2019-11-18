Condemning the police action on the JNU students protesting in the national capital over hostel fee hike, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday termed the incident as Modi’s emergency.

“The number of police personnel present at the spot of the protest is higher than what we saw during the emergency. This is Modi’s emergency,” Yechury said.

He further added that it was not the right way to deal with democratic protests.

During the tenure of Indira Gandhi when emergency was imposed in India in 1975, Sitaram Yechury eas the JNU students’ union president. He said that a peaceful demonstration was a democratic right in a democratic society. He further said that the beating of the students shows the use of extreme authoritarianism on the part of the government.

He also said that during his time as a student, marches were taken out to the Parliament without any violence. But now the police are provoking the students who are still showing restraint.

In a protest against the hostel fee hike, thousands of students marched towards the Parliament on the first day of winter session chanting slogans.

As a result, four metro stations are shut at the nearby area of Parliament.