This culture has been in West Bengal for a long time: Tripura CM on violence during Ram Navami

Targetting the West Bengal government over violence during Ram Navami, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that it is painful, everybody wants peace but this culture of violence in West Bengal exists for a long time.

CM Manik Saha was in Kolkata on Saturday to attend a programme “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat”, a flagship programme of the central government to promote mutual understanding between different states. Speaking to ANI, about the violence during Ram Navami in West Bengal, Saha said, “It is painful, everybody wants peace. This culture has been in West Bengal for a long time.”

On the occasion of Ram Navami, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Speaking on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegations that BJP hired ‘goondas’ to incite violence in the state, Saha said, “Post-election violence was only applicable in Tripura, where Communist Party of India (Marxist) was ruling, and in West Bengal.”

“BJP has government in other states also, but such incidents do not occur there. Trinamool does not have government other than in West Bengal,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, coming down heavily on the BJP over the violent incidents in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the party hired “goons from Bihar” to incite violence.

The Chief Minister had said that the rioters do not belong to any religion and they are the “BJP goons”.

Reacting to the comments of Mamta Banerjee saying that every Opposition party will have to come together and fight against the BJP to remove it from power, Saha said, “This is not the first time they’re trying to make an alliance, let them do. I’m sure it will not benefit them”

“They’re not confident in themselves and thus are asking others to combine,” he added.

Answering the question of the way political change took place in Tripura, will it happen in Bengal too, Saha said that in Bengal the aim of the government is to remove BJP, and not for the development.

Saha said, “In West Bengal, TMC always try to remove the BJP and does not work for the country’s development,”.

“We’re trying our best and will definitely come to power in West Bengal. We believe in a free and fair election, whereas they believe in ‘fear’ election,” he added.