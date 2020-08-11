Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government over the Bulandshahr accident in which a US student was killed.

In a tweet, Priyanka said, “There is no fear of the law in UP and women are getting increasingly insecure. It appears that the state government does not take incidents of eve-teasing seriously.”

She said that a sweeping change was needed and the state government should adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards crime against women.

On Monday, the accident was apparently caused when motorcycle-borne men chased the girl who was on a bike with her uncle.

Earlier in the day, BSP president Mayawati had tweeted, “The promising student Sudiksha Bhati, who was going on a bike with her uncle in Bulandshahr, lost her life due to the eve-teasing, which is extremely sad, embarrassing and very condemnable. How will daughters progress? The BSP strongly demands that UP government should take strict legal action against the culprits immediately.”