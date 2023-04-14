‘There is disturbance in opposition, meetings being held in night instead of daylight,’ says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday took a jibe at the meeting of the opposition parties held in the national capital.

“The person (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) who has taken a resolution in his life to make India a prime leader on the world stage, 130 crore people of the country have joined him and this is the reason that there is a disturbance in the opposition. They are organising meetings late at night, not in broad daylight,” Scindia said. He added that PM Modi is hosting the tricolour on the world stage. The belief of every citizen of India is with PM Modi.

Notably, several leaders of the opposition parties, including Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav participated in the meeting held in Delhi as part of efforts to form a united opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Besides, Scindia also retaliated on former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh’s remark about getting the suit ready for the post of Madhya Pradesh CM.

The Union Minister said, “Perhaps the one who has hope of becoming the Chief Minister, perhaps is giving this statement. I have said earlier also that my belief is only to serve the country and to serve Madhya Pradesh. I will do whatever the party asks me to do. The party’s intention is my intention. My family works on the basis of service. My grandmother, my father and I never worked for any chair or post.”

Notably, while addressing the media persons in Sagar district on Wednesday (April 12), Singh took the names of seven BJP leaders, including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that they have stitched suits to become CM, but they will not get a chance. Because Kamal Nath will take the oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Reacting to the employment fair being held in the state capital Bhopal, Scindia said, “It is true that never in our history such events were held in which appointment letters were given with such respect. PM Modi has taken a resolution nine years ago that the country has to grow on the basis of youth power. India is uniting under the leadership of PM Modi and moving forward.”

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president V D Sharma thanked Prime Minister Modi and said that a resolution to provide direct employment to 10 lakh people in the employment fair is being fulfilled.

Reacting to Singh’s remark about getting suit ready, Sharma said, “I want to tell Digvijay Singh that this is BJP where booth workers can become the state president. Farmer’s son can become the Chief Minister. You (Singh) should worry about yourself, there is no one else inside the Congress except one family. You and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath are worried about their sons. You both want to make your respective son the chief minister.”

The people of the state have already shown the mirror to you, worry about yourself, he added.