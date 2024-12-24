‘There bishops being honoured, here Christmas crib is being destroyed’: Kerala bishop

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a Christmas celebration hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), Yuhanon Mar Meletius, the Metropolitan bishop of the Malankara Orthodox Church’s Thrissur diocese came out against the BJP against the backdrop of two incidents that took place during Christmas celebrations in Palakkad.

In a sarcastic post on Facebook on Tuesday, Bishop Yahanon wrote: “Over there Bishops are being honoured,and the crib is being worshipped. Here, the Christmas crib is being destroyed.”

Bishop Yuhanon’s comments came in response to the alleged disruption of Christmas celebrations at two schools in Palakkad.

In one of the two incidents of the disruption of Christmas celebrations reported the other day, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders allegedly issued threats against Christmas celebrations at Nellippally U P school in Palakkad. In another incident, the Christmas crib at Thathamangalam Chenthamara Nagar GB UP school was found destroyed.

The police have registered cases in the two incidents and the state government has formed a special team to investigate the matter.

The CPI termed Prime Minister Modi’s participation in the Christmas celebrations a drama of political hypocrisy.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran denied the involvement of Sangh parivar in the incident. Speaking to media persons in Kozhikode, after meeting Thamarassery Bishop Remigoise Incharayil, he raised suspicion that those who recently left the BJP were behind the incident