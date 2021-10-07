‘The video is crystal clear’: Varun Gandhi tweets

BJP MP Varun Gandhi posted a video from his Twitter account on Thursday supposedly of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and said the protesters cannot be silenced through murder asking for accountability for the farmers.

There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer,” the Pilibhit MP said in a tweet.

The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z6NLCfuujK — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 7, 2021

He posted a 37-second video in which a speeding Mahindra Thar jeep is seen running over people. Two SUVs — one black and another white — were seen following the jeep while there is a commotion of people shouting and crying in the video.

The video, which has gone viral on social medial, is said to have been taken on October 3, the day on which violence took place in Lakhimpur Kheri.

(With PTI inputs)