The moon is 4313 kms away from Chandrayaan 3, ISRO updates

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has taken to Twitter to unveil a captivating update: the Moon now stands a mere 4313 kms away from the present location of the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft.

In a concise yet informative tweet, ISRO communicated, “The meticulously planned orbit reduction maneuver has been executed flawlessly. The calculated retrofitting of engines facilitated a gradual descent, edging closer to the lunar surface, reaching an orbit of 170 km x 4313 km.”

Adding to the intrigue, the organization revealed that the forthcoming operation to further optimize the orbit is slated for August 9, 2023, with the designated window set between 13:00 and 14:00 Hrs. IST.

Advertisement

Presenting an insightful snapshot of the journey’s progress, ISRO shared that the spacecraft has triumphantly traversed approximately two-thirds of the distance separating it from the Moon. The Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) maneuver, a pivotal event, has been earmarked for August 5, 2023, around 19:00 Hrs. IST.

Remarkably, the spacecraft’s overall health remains robust at 4313 kms, and a recent perigee burn has effectively propelled Chandrayaan-3’s orbit to a dynamic configuration of 288 km x 369328 km. It is within this orbital realm that the spacecraft becomes enmeshed within the gravitational influence of the Moon.

A critical maneuver to look forward to is the Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI), which ISRO has conscientiously highlighted.

The orchestration of the orbit-raising maneuver, known as the Earth-bound perigee firing, was executed with finesse under the watchful gaze of ISTRAC/ISRO in Bengaluru. Anticipations are set high as the spacecraft is poised to attain an orbit spanning 127609 km x 236 km, yet confirmation shall be obtained post-observational assessment.

Chandrayaan 3, the mission in question, stands as a natural evolution of its predecessor, Chandrayaan 2. The primary thrust of this endeavor rests upon showcasing the complete gamut of capabilities in achieving a secure landing and mobile exploration upon the lunar canvas.

As the narrative unfolds, former ISRO scientist Tapan Mishra has cast a spotlight on the mechanism underpinning the launch, suggesting that the deployment of a sling-shot method has been necessitated due to the relatively restrained power of our rockets. The plot thickens, and the enigma of the space mission’s unfolding chapters awaits our collective anticipation.