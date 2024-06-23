The buck stops at top echelons of Modi Govt: Kharge on NEET row

Stepping up his attack on the ruling BJP for the irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG exam 2024, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday that the Narendra Modi-led Government should be held responsible.

The Congress chief wrote in a post on X, “In the NEET scam, the buck stops at the doorstep of the top echelons of the Modi government. Shuffling the bureaucrats is no solution to the endemic problem in the Education system rotted by the BJP.”

The National Testing Agency (NTA) was projected as an autonomous body while in reality it was made to serve the interests of the BJP and the RSS, he alleged.

Advertisement

The Congress chief said to ensure justice for the students, the Modi Government should be held accountable.

Kharge, who is also the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, has been demanding an impartial investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court into the entire NEET “scam”.

On the postponement of the NEET-PG exam, he pointed out that “four examinations have been either cancelled or postponed in the past 10 days”.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday night announced that the NEET-PG entrance exam scheduled to be held on Sunday has been postponed and a new date will be notified at the earliest.

Kharge said, “Paper leaks, corruption, irregularities, and education mafia have infiltrated our Education system. This belated ‘whitewashing’ exercise is of no consequence as countless youth continue to suffer.” He was referring to the new ‘anti-paper leak’ law that came into effect on Saturday.

On Thursday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured that the government was committed to protecting the interests of students and added that strict action would be taken against the culprit.