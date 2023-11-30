That’s all that Centre wanted: Sibal on SC nod to Delhi CS’ extension

A day after the Supreme Court held that the Central government had powers to extend the tenure of the Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar, former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday said that’s all the ruling dispensation wanted to appoint officers to make Delhi government days uncomfortable.

Notably, Kumar, who had earlier served as the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, was due to retire on November 30.

The SC on Wednesday gave its nod to extend the tenure of the incumbent Delhi chief secretary by six months.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) later issued an order of extension of service of Delhi chief secretary Kumar for a period of six months.

“Approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed for the extension in service of Naresh Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:1987), Chief Secretary, GNCTD for a period of six months beyond 30.11.2023 (ie. from 01.12.2023 to 31.05.2024) under Rule 16(1) of the All India Services (Death Cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958,” read the order issued by the MHA.