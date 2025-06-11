Tharoor reflects on India’s anti-terror diplomacy as PM Modi meets Op-Sindoor delegations

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has shared his reflections on the multi-party delegation’s diplomatic mission via his X handle, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation and addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He reposted the Prime Minister’s post on his meeting with the delegation, stating, “We are all grateful for the opportunity to be of service to the nation, Pradhan Mantriji Narendra Modi. Jai Hind.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of various delegations at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, following their return from diplomatic missions representing India in different countries.

Earlier, he had reposted a message from #TharoorSoulOfIndia, where Tharoor emphasised the diversity within the delegation.

It consisted of seven MPs from five political parties across seven states, along with two ambassadors — one current and one former — who had served in Washington.

Tharoor highlighted that their representation spanned eight states and three religious backgrounds, a detail he underscored to bring attention to the disturbing nature of the Pahalgam terror attack.

He recalled how the terrorists singled out victims based on religion before executing them, ensuring that survivors would spread their message.

He recounted a horrifying moment when a woman, after witnessing her husband’s brutal killing, pleaded to be shot as well.

The attackers refused, instructing her to return and tell others, reinforcing their act of terror.

NCP leader Supriya Sule expressed appreciation for the Prime Minister’s trust in the delegation, acknowledging the responsibility of articulating India’s firm stance against terrorism and its commitment to unity and integrity.

Shiv Sena MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde detailed his delegation’s diplomatic efforts in the UAE, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

He highlighted how these nations strongly supported India’s fight against terrorism and commitment to global peace. He noted that Prime Minister Modi praised their efforts and shared his vision for India’s growing stature on the world stage, inspiring them to continue their work.

Shinde emphasised how the delegation effectively conveyed India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, receiving endorsement from the international community and the Indian diaspora.

The meeting reaffirmed India’s proactive engagement in shaping global security discourse following Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

This operation involved precision strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In coordination with this, seven delegations visited 33 countries to advocate India’s counterterrorism measures and expose Pakistan’s support for extremist groups.

Their outreach, praised by the central government, reflected a bipartisan effort, featuring members from the BJP, JD-U, Shiv Sena, Congress, DMK, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and AIMIM.

Among the senior figures contributing to this diplomatic initiative were former Union ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad and Salman Khurshid, underscoring the bipartisan nature of India’s global engagement.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar commended the delegation’s efforts in effectively articulating India’s stance, stressing the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement to counter misinformation and enhance India’s credibility.

The insights gathered from these missions are expected to influence India’s long-term strategies in counterterrorism and international security cooperation.