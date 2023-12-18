Thane runover case: Bureaucrat’s son, 2 associates produced in court

All the three accused, including the son of a senior bureaucrat, were produced before a local court on Monday over their alleged role in running over Priya Singh.

All the three were arrested by Maharashtra police Sunday night.

Singh (26), had accused Ashwajit Gaikwad, her boyfriend of over four years, of trying to mow her under his car following an argument. She narrated the terrifying experience of how her boyfriend allegedly beat her, attempted to strangle her, and then ordered his driver to mow her down.

The incident happened on December 11 near a Thane hotel.

The victim alleged that Ashwajit, the son of Anil Gaikwad, the managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, had called him to attend a family function.

When she reached there, he saw Ashwajit with her wife for the first time and asked him to talk to her in private. He had told Singh that he was divorced.

“Upon reaching there I met some friends and found that my boyfriend was behaving strangely. So I asked him if everything was fine and insisted to talk to him in private,” she said.

After leaving the event, she waited for her boyfriend, but he came out with his friends who started misbehaving with her.

“When my boyfriend and his friend started using abusive language, I asked him to stand up for me instead of abusing me, and that’s when something weird happened. I tried to push my boyfriend away, but he bit my hand, beat me, pulled my hair, and suddenly his friend pushed me to the ground. His friend slapped me and tried to strangle my neck,” the woman posted on Instagram.

However, it did not stop there. Ashwajit ordered his driver to mow her down when she attempted to take her phone and other possessions out of his car, according to the police.

“The woman had gone to meet Ashwajit at a hotel on Ghodbunder Road when the incident happened around 4.30 am. There was a fight between the two. Subsequently, the victim began packing up her things from his car and driving off when the driver attempted to run her over, which caused her to fall and sustain serious injuries,” a police official said.

She claimed that before a bystander stopped and called for assistance—which she was unable to do because Ashwajit had not returned her phone—she had been lying on the road in agony for almost 30 minutes.